Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 1:00 PM CDT until TUE 11:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

