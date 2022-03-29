Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

