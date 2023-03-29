It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
