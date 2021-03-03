Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.