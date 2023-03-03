Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. There is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
