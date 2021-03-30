Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM CDT. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.