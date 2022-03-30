Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.