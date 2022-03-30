Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy with showers of rain and wet snow in the evening. Low 37F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Looki…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 37F.…