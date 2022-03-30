Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

