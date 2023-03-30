Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
