Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.