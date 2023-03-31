Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.