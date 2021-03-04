 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

