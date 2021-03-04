It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
