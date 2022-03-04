Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 4, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

