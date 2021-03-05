 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

