Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. …
This evening in Kenosha: Mainly clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. …
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 4…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 26-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30…