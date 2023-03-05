The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SUN 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.