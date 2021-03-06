Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30. A 15-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the fore…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors…
Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Expect clear …
It will be a cold day in Kenosha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening in Kenosha: Snow in the evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. C…