Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SUN 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.