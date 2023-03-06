The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
