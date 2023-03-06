The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.