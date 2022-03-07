 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert