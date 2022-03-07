Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. There i…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow…
Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy and windy overnight. Storms may contain str…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha today. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. …
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. A 26-degree low is fo…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Friday, with temperatures in the 30…
For the first time since it was filled more than 50 years ago, Lake Powell, the second-largest U.S. reservoir, is projected to dip past a critical threshold.