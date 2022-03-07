Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from MON 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.