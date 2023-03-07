Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but early Friday morning a rain/snow mix will start to push in. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest informa…
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…
While many will reach the mid to upper 40s today, a cold front will be sweeping through bringing the warming trend to an end. A chance for a l…
Isolated rain showers this morning. Then a cold front will work over us and another chance for rain and snow will move in. Track the activity …
A warm front will lift over us tonight with scattered rain and snow showers. Then our next cold front arrives Wednesday, so the chance of prec…