Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.