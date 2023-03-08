Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.