Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until THU 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
