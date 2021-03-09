Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
