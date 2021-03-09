Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.