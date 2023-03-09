Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another winter storm for Wisconsin Thursday into Friday. Get the latest on timing and snow amounts here
Just isolated rain showers for Wednesday, but a large area of snow looks to spread across the state Thursday. How long it sticks around and ho…
Heavy snow just misses southern Wisconsin. Track all the forecast changes for Friday and Saturday here
With a last second dive to the southeast, the storm system will now bring much smaller impacts to southern Wisconsin. A rain and snow chance c…
Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow for southern Wisconsin Thursday evening into Friday.
Isolated rain showers this morning. Then a cold front will work over us and another chance for rain and snow will move in. Track the activity …
Dry today and tonight, but early Friday morning a rain/snow mix will start to push in. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest informa…