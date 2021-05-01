Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Saturday in Kenosha, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.