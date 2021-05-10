 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until MON 4:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert