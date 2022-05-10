Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 6…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Peri…