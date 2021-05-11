Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.