Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
