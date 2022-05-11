Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
