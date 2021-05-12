 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert