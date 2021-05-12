Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.