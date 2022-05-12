Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
