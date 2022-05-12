 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until THU 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert