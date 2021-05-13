 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

