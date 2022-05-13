Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
