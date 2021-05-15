Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.