Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The for…
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…