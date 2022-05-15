 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert