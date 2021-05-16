Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
