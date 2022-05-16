Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

