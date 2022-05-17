Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.