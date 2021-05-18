 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

