Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We'll…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should…
Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. T…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. I…
- Updated
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temper…