Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

