Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 7:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in southern Wisconsin Friday. Chance of rain lingers through the weekend
As a cold front moves in, it's looking quite stormy in southern Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening. Full details on the severe weather threat plus a look at the weekend in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms this evening in Wisconsin, but greater threat expected Friday
Record breaking heat again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to push into Wisconsin tonight. Showers and storms then look likely through Friday and some could be severe. Here's the latest info.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Windy this afternoon, but comfortable temperatures across the state. Rain will return Tuesday, but some have a better chance than others. See when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
This evening in Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatur…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild t…