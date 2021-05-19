Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.