Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

