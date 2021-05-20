Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
