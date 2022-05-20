Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 48% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.