Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.