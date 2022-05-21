Kenosha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
