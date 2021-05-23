Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. T…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomo…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reac…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Kenosha. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph…