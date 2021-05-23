 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

