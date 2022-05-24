 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert