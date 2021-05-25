The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomo…
This evening in Kenosha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The foreca…
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We'…
This evening in Kenosha: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It should reac…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. E…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The…