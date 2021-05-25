Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Kenosha, WI

The Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.