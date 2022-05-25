 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

